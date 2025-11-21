AEW Star Adam Cole May Never Wrestle Again

AEW fans are facing renewed concern over Adam Cole’s future in the ring after repeated concussion setbacks, leaving many within the industry unsure whether he will ever compete again. Cole has been sidelined indefinitely since suffering another concussion at All In Texas, and the uncertainty surrounding his health has only intensified in recent weeks.

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, making it clear that Cole’s long-term wellbeing remains the priority while still leaving the door open for a potential return in the right circumstances. “I think it would have to be the right situation for Adam to wrestle again. I think it is at least possible we would keep Adam as part of the family. I want to get to where he feels good about traveling and doing things every week again. I have been open with him that when he is ready, there is always a role in AEW for him.”

Bryan Alvarez offered a sobering assessment on Wrestling Observer Live, explaining that the challenges Cole is facing are ongoing. “He is still having a lot of problems and as you can hear from the interview here, I mean, he is still not flying, which is bad. And you know, the day that it happened, Adam Cole was considering going out and just retiring. And he was essentially talked out of it cuz you just never know. But I think the feeling is that he may not ever wrestle again, and it is a very strong feeling in that direction,” Alvarez said. “We shall see, but he is still dealing with a lot of different things. All the best to him. What is most important is the brain in his head. Wrestling is wrestling. My guess is he is probably done even though it has not been made official, but we will wait and see.”

Should Cole ultimately step away from in-ring competition, a move into a non-wrestling position within AEW would remain a natural progression. Bryan Danielson pursued a similar path when concussion concerns pushed him into roles such as producing and commentary across AEW and Ring of Honor.

Cole is currently recovering alongside several other major AEW talents working through long-term injuries. Swerve Strickland continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery, and Tony Khan has expressed hope that fans may see him return relatively soon. Will Ospreay remains further behind in his recovery plan as he continues to heal from a serious neck injury that is expected to keep him out of the ring until well into 2026.