David Otunga Claims WWE Stole His Creative Ideas

David Otunga spoke candidly in a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, offering a rare look into his frustrations with the creative process during his WWE tenure. The former Superstar and Harvard-trained lawyer explained that he once pitched ideas he believed had major potential, only to see the company use them without bringing him into the fold. He noted that the contracts performers sign give WWE ownership of their intellectual property, leaving him with little recourse whenever inspiration struck.

As he reflected on the possibility of stepping back into the wrestling world, Otunga shared that he is still holding onto a concept he believes could genuinely reshape the business. He made it clear, however, that he has no intention of unveiling it without proper protections in place.

“I actually have a really, really dope pitch that would be awesome. But I cannot share it because somebody will steal my idea. WWE’s stolen so many of my ideas, you know, over the years and they are legally allowed to contractually because they would own my IP, anything I come up with.”

Otunga went on to say that if he ever returned, he would want to do more than step in for a single match. He imagines himself portraying a character with the gravitas of a ringside strategist but with the ability to get physical when needed, blending presence and authority with in-ring credibility.

“Well, you know, actually I would probably say like my dream would be not even just one more match, but like a character. Like I would love to come back as kind of like a manager. Imagine Paul Heyman, yes, but who can get in there and kick some ass when he needs to.”

While he withheld the full details, he did reveal that the idea revolves around a faction concept he has never seen executed anywhere in the industry.

“I have an awesome idea that would work at any wrestling promotion. A really, really good storyline and for a faction and I have never seen it in wrestling before.”

He added that discussions about the idea would only happen under strict confidentiality, suggesting it is something he values enough to keep fully protected.

“No, no, no, that’s covered with I gotta be signed an NDA. I got something that would be great.”

Although Otunga expressed interest in possibly returning, his remarks made it clear that past experiences have shaped how carefully he now guards his creativity.