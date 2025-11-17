Ricky Steamboat Explains Why AEW Women’s Blood And Guts Did Not Work For Him

Ricky Steamboat recently reflected on his appearance at last week’s AEW Blood & Guts during a new interview, sharing both his impressions of the night and his thoughts on the opening match.

Steamboat delivered an in-ring promo on Wednesday’s show before being confronted by FTR, later receiving backup from Bandido and Brody King. Speaking with Bill Apter of 1Wrestling, he explained that the Women’s Blood & Guts match did not land with him due to how busy the action felt.

“God bless those girls that were in that match, but I didn’t care for it,” Steamboat said. “I don’t know if it was just too much. I thought, personally, they had 16 girls in there or something like that, that there’s just too much going on.”

He described struggling to follow the action, noting that multiple sequences were happening at once across the double-ring setup.

“Over in this one corner two girls are doing something, two or three girls are doing something in the middle of the ring, then you go to the other ring and two or three girls are doing something. You just couldn’t focus on anything because there was just so much going on, and for me it is hard to react.“

Despite not connecting with the match, Steamboat was complimentary of how he was treated at the event. He noted that several wrestlers backstage expressed to him that Tony Khan looks after the roster.

“First class operation,” Steamboat said of AEW. “Tony Khan does a lot for the boys.”

The Women’s Blood & Guts match earned strong praise from many fans, achieving a four and a half star rating and an 8.86 score on Cagematch.net from hundreds of reviews.

Steamboat’s full interview can be viewed below.