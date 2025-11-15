×
Opening Match Confirmed For WWE NXT Gold Rush 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 15, 2025
The opening match for Tuesday’s edition of NXT has officially been set. The show will begin with AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green defending their titles against Thea Hail and Joe Hendry. Green announced the challenge in a video shared by WWE on Saturday, playfully referring to AAA as “Triple ah ah ah” and declaring: “Your favorite Mixed [AAA] Tag Team Champions will be defending their honor in the opening match of NXT’s Gold Rush. And we are going to cream none other than Thea Hail and Joe… he who shall not be named.”

Following Gold Rush, Page and Green are scheduled to appear on AAA’s show in Mexico City on Saturday, November 22, although it has not yet been confirmed if they will wrestle.

The line up for NXT Gold Rush is listed below.

Week one, Tuesday, November 18

• NXT Women’s Championship, Tatum Paxley vs Jacy Jayne
• NXT Women’s North American Championship, Blake Monroe vs Sol Ruca
• NXT Tag Team Championship, Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox vs Je Von Evans and Leon Slater
• AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship opening match, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green vs Joe Hendry and Thea Hail

Week two, Tuesday, November 25

• TNA Knockouts World Championship triple threat, Kelani Jordan vs Jordynne Grace vs Lei Ying Lee
• WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament finals, Fallon Henley vs Zaria
• Evolve Men’s Championship, Jackson Drake vs Sean Legacy
• Evolve Women’s Championship, Kendal Grey vs Lainey Reid

