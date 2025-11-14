×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 14, 2025
Dustin Rhodes Reveals Future Shoulder Replacements After In Ring Career Ends

Dustin Rhodes has shared a new update on his long road to recovery and revealed that once his in-ring chapter finally closes, he will undergo major surgery on both shoulders.

The 56 year old recently completed double knee replacement surgery in August and has kept fans informed through regular posts about his progress. In his latest update, Rhodes celebrated a significant milestone, noting that the arthritis in his knees has completely cleared. While his shoulders will eventually require full replacement as well, he confirmed that procedure will not take place until his time in the ring officially comes to an end.

“The one positive I can say about my knee replacements is, the arthritis is gone,” Rhodes tweeted. “I will be doing both shoulder when I call it quits. They are also destroyed. I chose to abuse my body in more ways than 1, and would not change a damn thing.”

Rhodes is aiming to return to action between February and March 2026, marking roughly seven months after his knee surgeries. He admitted that the early parts of each day remain the most difficult, especially when getting up from a seated position or navigating steps.

“The hardest thing for me at this moment, is getting up from a chair, and stepping down a step with right especially,” he tweeted. “My legs have always been pretty thin and cannot wait to actually strengthen them more once I am able. I am on track for my age and then some and I would assume its because I have a strong work ethic and an athlete. Prob late Feb, early March for the greatest comeback of anyone in their 50’s.”

Beyond his in-ring duties, Rhodes continues his long-term work with AEW as both a performer and coach, while also running the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas.

