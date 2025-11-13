Rey Mysterio Shares Emotional Tribute To Eddie Guerrero Twenty Years After His Passing

Rey Mysterio has shared a deeply personal message in honor of Eddie Guerrero, marking twenty years since the loss of his closest friend. In a heartfelt letter published by The Players’ Tribune, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the passage of time, the milestones Eddie never reached, and the bond that made them feel like true brothers long before the rest of the world saw it.

Mysterio reflected on how surreal it feels to acknowledge two full decades without Guerrero and the weight of knowing how much life Eddie missed. “When I publish this letter on Thursday, it will be 20 years to the day since you passed. November 13th, 2005. It’s hard to believe. And it feels so unfair sometimes, just knowing how much life I’ve gotten to live in those years. You didn’t get to see 40 … that’s still painful to think about,” Mysterio wrote. He continued by noting the milestone he recently reached himself and how Eddie would have reacted. “Me, on the other hand, I turned 50 last December. Nahhhh I can already see the evil grin on your face, hearing that. ’50?!? 50?!? Oh Rey, no…….. You OLD.’ I know, WeeWeeto. It’s true. But I’m writing this to you now, and I swear: I could live another 50 years, and when it comes to our friendship, I’d still be Little Bro. I’m forever your little bro. And you’re forever my big brother.”

He also described how their connection developed differently from most friendships in wrestling. Instead of starting outside the ring, their bond was born through their performances and the shared language of lucha libre. “There was something unique about our friendship…… even going back to that night in Tijuana, before we had any friendship. It’s hard to put into words. But I think I’d say it like this: A lot of wrestlers, they work together in the ring, and then become friends outside the ring. Not us, though. We became friends in the ring, literally in the ring. Through the art of wrestling itself.”

Mysterio remembered admiring Guerrero long before they became partners or rivals, watching the way he moved and understanding how rare his skill truly was. “Of course, it started as a one-way friendship. Me following my uncle around Mexico, then later training to be a luchador myself around Mexico, and crossing paths with you that way, from the outside looking in. Instantly I felt a connection,” he said. “It was so obvious just from watching you that you were special, that you’d mastered this presence, this way of movement, that was yours alone. But as I went through wrestling school, and began to study the craft of lucha libre, that’s when I understood how you’d mastered the fundamentals as well. So many times while training, I’d be working on some roll, or position, and I’d get to a point where maybe I’d start to think, Wow!!! I’m pretty good at this one. Then I’d see you do it..… and I’d learn the lesson that almost anyone who’s trained to wrestle has eventually had to learn. There’s a mountain of difference between pretty good and Eddie. Between pretty good and perfect.”

Rey’s tribute stands as a reminder of their unmatched chemistry, their lifelong bond, and the legacy Guerrero left behind that still shapes wrestling today.