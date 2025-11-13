Ron Simmons And Ahmed Johnson Officially End Their Long Standing Dispute

After years of silence and stories told from opposite sides, Ron Simmons and Ahmed Johnson have finally set aside their long running issues and found common ground again.

During the 1990s, both men broke new ground in major promotions. Simmons became the first Black World Champion in WCW, while Johnson secured his place in history as the first Black WWE Intercontinental Champion. Despite those milestones, their relationship behind the curtain was far from steady.

Trouble first erupted in 1996 when Simmons, performing as Faarooq, blindsided Johnson at ringside on Monday Night RAW with a shot that seriously affected Ahmed’s momentum. Johnson later insisted the strike was intentional and rooted in resentment over their parallel rises.

“Yeah, I think he did deliberately cause injury. I think he was also jealous and upset because here he was, the first black champion in WCW, and then here I was becoming the first Intercontinental black champion in WWF. I think there was some jealousy there.”

Although they crossed paths again as rivals and partners in the Nation of Domination, tension reportedly lingered long after Johnson left WWE in 1998 and after his own issues with Vince McMahon.

Now in 2025, the long standing conflict is finally over. Speaking with The Wrestling Classic, Simmons confirmed that he and Johnson have reconnected and put their past to rest.

“Look here, man. Look, there were differences that we have had, and which happens in this business, right. Look, it has been time to set that stuff aside and let it go. You know, look, the track record with us right now, man as everybody knows is not good, you know, with us losing a lot of friends and everything. Look, so hey, why not let us be on the same page with everything and enjoy these days we got remaining here as friends, you know. And it is good to talk with my brother and get back to hey talking about some things that we love, and that is this business and other things in life. So yeah, so everything is cool.”