Jim Ross Details Recovery And AEW Goals After Moving Back Home

Jim Ross has shared a welcome update on his condition, marking his return to Grilling JR after several weeks away. The Hall of Fame announcer used the episode to talk about how he is feeling, where he is living now, and what he expects from his future in AEW.

Ross opened the discussion by revealing that he is feeling stronger than he has in months. He told listeners, “I am better today than I have been in a long time. Feel good. I am glad to be back on the air with you guys.” He then explained that he has officially settled back in Oklahoma after completing the sale of his Florida property. “No, I actually have news, a piece of news, new news. I finally sold my condo in Jacksonville, so we will be closing on that in a few days,” he said. Ross added that being home has helped his recovery and credited his family for supporting him. “My kids have been taking great care of me,” he shared. He was also happy with the results of a recent medical appointment. “I had a cardiologist appointment yesterday, and I am pleased with what he saw. So far, I have not had any issues with my heart. I am alive. You know, a few months ago, at this time, I was not so sure about the outcome, but here I am, and here we are,” Ross said.

Looking toward the future, Ross confirmed that he expects to resume his AEW commentary duties in the near term. When asked if fans could expect to hear his voice again on television soon, he responded with confidence. “Yeah, absolutely, that is the plan in the next few weeks. So yeah, I am excited about that opportunity,” he said. Ross, who had surgery for colon cancer in May 2025 before being declared cancer free one month later, had returned briefly at All In in July. His current outlook suggests he is aiming for a comeback as AEW approaches the Full Gear event on November 22.