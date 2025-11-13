WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Return To Chicago In 2026

WWE will bring one of its most dramatic annual events back to Chicago when Elimination Chamber arrives at the United Center on Saturday, February 28, 2026. It marks the first time in more than three decades that a Premium Live Event will take place inside the historic arena.

Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, November 20 at 10am CT, with an exclusive presale opening on Wednesday, November 19 at 10am CT.

November 13, 2025 – WWE, in partnership with Choose Chicago, the city’s official destination marketing organization, today announced that it will return to the United Center in Chicago, the largest indoor arena in the United States, for Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

This marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held at the United Center in more than three decades. In August 1994, SummerSlam® made history as the first sports event to open the iconic venue. Elimination Chamber 2026 builds on Chicago’s rich history of hosting WWE events, including WrestleMania®, Survivor Series®, Money In The Bank®, Backlash® and more.

“Famous for its phenomenally passionate fans, Chicago is a city that WWE Superstars consistently circle on the calendar every year,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE. “We look forward to bringing our first Premium Live Event to the United Center in more than 30 years in partnership with Choose Chicago, whose work continues to solidify the city’s position as a world-class sports and entertainment destination.”

“WWE’s highly anticipated return to the United Center is going to electrify Chicago” said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “Major live events like this showcase Chicago as a year-round destination, filling our hotels, restaurants, and arenas with fans from around the country and broadcasting our energy and hospitality to millions more tuning in. Thank you to WWE for choosing Chicago, this is another win for our city and a testament to why no one does big moments better than we do.”

“More than 30 years ago, the United Center opened its doors with a historic SummerSlam event, and we’re thrilled to welcome the return of a WWE Premium Live Event to the arena,” said Joe Myhra, EVP and COO of the United Center. “We look forward to once again showcasing WWE’s incredible talent and bring fans from across the country together for an unforgettable night in Chicago.”

Tickets for Elimination Chamber will go on sale starting Thursday, November 20 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Wednesday, November 19 at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for Elimination Chamber, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/ec2026.

Additionally, Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. To learn more about Elimination Chamber Priority Passes, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/elimination.

The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, has hosted more than 200 events each year since opening in 1994, including marquee sports events such as the NCAA Basketball Tournament and SummerSlam.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Choose Chicago

About Choose Chicago: Choose Chicago is the official destination marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global tourism and meetings destination, the city that’s Never Done and Never Outdone. Choose Chicago leverages the city’s unmatched assets to enrich the community by attracting meetings, events, and more than 55 million annual visitors, generating over $20 billion in economic impact. Follow @choosechicago and tag #NeverOutdoneChi on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X/Twitter. For more information, visit choosechicago.com.

About the United Center

The United Center is a 960,000 square-foot multi-use entertainment facility in Chicago that has welcomed more than 70 million fans since opening in 1994. Home of the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), the United Center is the third busiest arena in the world hosting more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows and special events in the industry. A commitment to creating iconic stories and providing superior service makes the United Center one of the premiere venues in the world. For more information, visit UnitedCenter.com.