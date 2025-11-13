Eddie Guerrero Remembered Twenty Years After His Passing

It has been twenty years since the wrestling world lost Eddie Guerrero, and the impact of his passing is still felt across the industry. Guerrero died on November 13, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of performers and fans. Two decades later, his influence remains as strong as ever.

Eddie Guerrero rose from a proud wrestling family to become one of the most beloved and respected figures in WWE. His journey took him through Mexico, Japan, ECW, WCW, and finally WWE, where he achieved global stardom. Guerrero connected with audiences through raw charisma, unmatched skill, and a level of storytelling that made every match feel personal. His motto of “Lie, Cheat, and Steal” became iconic, yet behind the humour and swagger was a world class athlete with a deep understanding of the craft.

His WWE Championship win at No Way Out in 2004 stands as one of the most emotional moments in wrestling history. Fans watched him celebrate with tears in his eyes, knowing how far he had come and how hard he had fought to reach that point. Guerrero’s battles in the ring were only part of his story. His openness about personal struggles made him relatable to millions, and his perseverance inspired many who saw their own hardships reflected in his story.

The loss of Eddie Guerrero at just thirty eight years old sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry. His passing changed the direction of careers, storylines, and lives. Wrestlers who were close to him have spoken over the years about how much he shaped them, not only as performers but as people. Many still share stories of his kindness, his humour, and his dedication to helping others succeed.

Twenty years later, Eddie Guerrero’s presence is still felt every time a wrestler points to the sky, hits a frog splash, or relies on heart and personality as much as physical ability. His matches are studied by students of the sport. His promos are remembered by fans who still quote them today. His legacy continues through the performers he influenced and the generations he continues to inspire.

Eddie Guerrero left this world too early, but the effect he had on professional wrestling will never fade. He remains a symbol of passion, resilience, and artistry. Two decades on, the wrestling community honours his memory with the same love and respect that he earned throughout his extraordinary life.

Viva la Raza.