TNA And Qatar Pro Wrestling Planning Landmark 2026 Event

TNA is reportedly preparing to partner once again with Qatar Pro Wrestling for a large-scale wrestling event in Qatar next year. According to Bodyslam.net, Anthem Sports & Entertainment CFO Niral Merchant recently met with the QPW Chairman in Qatar to discuss what has been described as a “major project” planned for 2026. The report notes that this collaboration is expected to be “the largest in the history of both companies.”

TNA and QPW previously worked together earlier this year as part of QPW Super Slam III, held on February 21 and 22. That show featured several major names, including current QPW World Champion Mustafa Ali, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth.

At the time, the Super Slam III announcement highlighted the growing partnership between the two promotions:

“Super Slam III has secured collaborations with key industry leaders who will play an essential role in enhancing the event experience. TNA Wrestling joins as a Supporting Partner. This partnership is key as it is a signing for a long-term collaboration that extends beyond this event to include future regional ventures of QPW as well. Impact is the Strategic Partner, further positioning QPW within the global wrestling industry.”

Details on the 2026 event have not yet been revealed, but expectations are that the announcement will come in the near future.

