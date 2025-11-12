TNA And Qatar Pro Wrestling Planning Landmark 2026 Event

TNA is reportedly preparing to partner once again with Qatar Pro Wrestling for a large-scale wrestling event in Qatar next year. According to Bodyslam.net, Anthem Sports & Entertainment CFO Niral Merchant recently met with the QPW Chairman in Qatar to discuss what has been described as a “major project” planned for 2026. The report notes that this collaboration is expected to be “the largest in the history of both companies.”
TNA and QPW previously worked together earlier this year as part of QPW Super Slam III, held on February 21 and 22. That show featured several major names, including current QPW World Champion Mustafa Ali, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth.
At the time, the Super Slam III announcement highlighted the growing partnership between the two promotions:
“Super Slam III has secured collaborations with key industry leaders who will play an essential role in enhancing the event experience. TNA Wrestling joins as a Supporting Partner. This partnership is key as it is a signing for a long-term collaboration that extends beyond this event to include future regional ventures of QPW as well. Impact is the Strategic Partner, further positioning QPW within the global wrestling industry.”
Details on the 2026 event have not yet been revealed, but expectations are that the announcement will come in the near future.
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025