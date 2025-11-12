×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA And Qatar Pro Wrestling Planning Landmark 2026 Event

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 12, 2025
TNA And Qatar Pro Wrestling Planning Landmark 2026 Event

TNA is reportedly preparing to partner once again with Qatar Pro Wrestling for a large-scale wrestling event in Qatar next year. According to Bodyslam.net, Anthem Sports & Entertainment CFO Niral Merchant recently met with the QPW Chairman in Qatar to discuss what has been described as a “major project” planned for 2026. The report notes that this collaboration is expected to be “the largest in the history of both companies.”

TNA and QPW previously worked together earlier this year as part of QPW Super Slam III, held on February 21 and 22. That show featured several major names, including current QPW World Champion Mustafa Ali, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth.

At the time, the Super Slam III announcement highlighted the growing partnership between the two promotions:

“Super Slam III has secured collaborations with key industry leaders who will play an essential role in enhancing the event experience. TNA Wrestling joins as a Supporting Partner. This partnership is key as it is a signing for a long-term collaboration that extends beyond this event to include future regional ventures of QPW as well. Impact is the Strategic Partner, further positioning QPW within the global wrestling industry.”

Details on the 2026 event have not yet been revealed, but expectations are that the announcement will come in the near future.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Nov. 20th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Denver, Colorado

Nov. 21st 2025

#smackdown

AEW Full Gear 2025

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#full gear

AEW Collision

Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy