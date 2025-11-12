Chris Jericho Says TNA Looked Like “The Second Biggest Company In The World” After Bound For Glory

Chris Jericho had major praise for TNA’s Bound For Glory, calling it a standout event that made the company look like the clear number two in the world. Speaking on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, the former AEW World Champion said the October 12 pay-per-view’s production and crowd presentation were on another level.

Bound For Glory was held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, where TNA announced a North American attendance record of 7,794 fans , also a record for the venue. While Wrestlenomics reported the actual turnstile count at 6,137, the overall visual was still described as a “great success.” Jericho said the packed crowd gave off major league energy, even comparing the atmosphere to WWE-level production.

“That crowd looked huge. It looked huge. It was like a WWE-level crowd. The place was packed,” Jericho said. “I was watching this and, not saying anything out of school here, but comparing it to watching Dynamite when they were at the ECW Arena, which looked like a Tony Condello taping , sorry, it did , TNA looked like the second biggest company in the world, and that was amazing. And the presentation was amazing.”

Jericho was referring to AEW’s shows at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia during August and September. Those events, which had a capacity of just 916, offered a more intimate setting that Jericho likened to the low-budget “Death Tour” once run by Canadian promoter Tony Condello , a far cry from the packed arena look of TNA’s Bound For Glory.

As speculation continues about Jericho’s AEW future, fans are keeping a close eye on whether his contract situation could lead to a WWE return.