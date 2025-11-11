Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Featuring NXT Championship Match And More

This week’s episode of WWE NXT promises an action-packed night from the WWE Performance Center in Tampa, Florida, with several high-stakes matches set to unfold. The show will air live on The CW for domestic viewers and stream internationally on Netflix.
In the main event, Ricky Saints will put his NXT Championship on the line against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match that could redefine the brand’s top rivalry. Also on the card, El Grande Americano defends the WWE Men’s Speed Championship against Jasper Troy, while the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament continues with Skylar Raye facing Fallon Henley.
In other action, Tavion Heights steps into the ring with Josh Briggs, Blake Monroe will be interviewed, and The Culling are scheduled to make an appearance.
WWE NXT – Full Card:
NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match: Ricky Saints vs Trick Williams
WWE Men’s Speed Championship Match: El Grande Americano vs Jasper Troy
WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Match: Skylar Raye vs Fallon Henley
Tavion Heights vs Josh Briggs
Blake Monroe interview segment
The Culling appearance
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025