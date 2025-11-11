Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Featuring NXT Championship Match And More

This week’s episode of WWE NXT promises an action-packed night from the WWE Performance Center in Tampa, Florida, with several high-stakes matches set to unfold. The show will air live on The CW for domestic viewers and stream internationally on Netflix.

In the main event, Ricky Saints will put his NXT Championship on the line against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match that could redefine the brand’s top rivalry. Also on the card, El Grande Americano defends the WWE Men’s Speed Championship against Jasper Troy, while the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament continues with Skylar Raye facing Fallon Henley.

In other action, Tavion Heights steps into the ring with Josh Briggs, Blake Monroe will be interviewed, and The Culling are scheduled to make an appearance.

WWE NXT – Full Card:

NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match: Ricky Saints vs Trick Williams

WWE Men’s Speed Championship Match: El Grande Americano vs Jasper Troy

WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Match: Skylar Raye vs Fallon Henley

Tavion Heights vs Josh Briggs

Blake Monroe interview segment

The Culling appearance

