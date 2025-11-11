Mick Foley Shares Major Health Update After Weight Loss And Surgeries

Mick Foley has offered a major health update, revealing that he feels like a new man after losing close to 90 pounds and undergoing both hip and knee replacement surgeries. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer shared how these changes have completely transformed his mobility and quality of life.

“The crazy thing is I’m moving better. I dropped like 90 [pounds]. At one point, I’d gone from 372 to 273, and then I may have taken it too easy for the next four or five months and crept up towards 300, but I think I’m down around 275, and hip and knee replacements, those were game changers,” Foley explained. “I remember talking to Kevin Nash and saying, Kevin, something amazing happened to me today. I said I passed somebody in the airport. I was always the guy where people were like, ‘Hey, sir, you move to the side.’ And I was starting to pass people, which didn’t mean I was fast.”

Before the surgeries, Foley was in severe, unrelenting pain, pain that he managed through unconventional means.

“I don’t want to over exaggerate the amount of pain I was in, but I think I’ve got a pretty high threshold. So when I say it was, I don’t want to say agonizing, but it was more than severe. If it was not agonizing, it was agonizing at moments,” Foley said. “I would need five minutes to get going after I got off, I stood up out of my seat on a plane, or when I was driving my car, and my kids said that this is what I would do for hours at a time, I punched my right thigh to try to get some feeling in my nerves.”

It was a close friend and physical therapist who finally helped Foley understand the true source of his pain.

“When I went at a friend’s request, who’s a physical therapist, she said, I think that’s your hip. And I was like, but the pain’s in my lower back. But then she explained something about the piriformis muscle gripping onto the nerve, mimicking sciatica. And when I went to that doctor, orthopedic guy, and I saw the hip, I wasn’t dismayed, I was actually happy, because I saw, you can fix this. He said, ‘I’ve been doing this for 25 years. It’s the worst hip I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how you’re walking.’”

Now, after multiple surgeries and lifestyle changes, Foley feels he’s been given a fresh start.

“Once I realized there was hope, and then once I had the hip followed by the knee, it was like a new lease on life. Now, if you were to suddenly transform someone else into my current body, sure, they might think it was hell on earth, but compared to how I felt for like, 10-15 years, yeah, I am doing a lot better.”

