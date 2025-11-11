WWE Raw Lineup Revealed For Next Week’s Madison Square Garden Episode

WWE has revealed the lineup for the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, which will take place live from Madison Square Garden and mark John Cena’s final Raw appearance.
The show promises to be an emotional and action-packed night as the “Last Time Is Now” tournament continues to determine Cena’s last-ever opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. Two first-round tournament matches are set for the broadcast, with Solo Sikoa facing a mystery opponent and Gunther returning to take on NXT standout Je’Von Evans.
In addition, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be defended when Becky Lynch puts her title on the line against Maxxine Dupri in a match that could shake up the women’s division.
Following his emotional victory over Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career, John Cena will also appear live as champion, celebrating his achievement in what will be his final appearance as a member of the active roster.
The announced lineup for WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden includes:
Intercontinental Champion John Cena appears
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri
The Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round: Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent
The Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
USA
Nov. 20th 2025
Denver, Colorado
Nov. 21st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Nov. 22nd 2025