WWE Raw Lineup Revealed For Next Week’s Madison Square Garden Episode

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
WWE Raw Lineup Revealed For Next Week’s Madison Square Garden Episode

WWE has revealed the lineup for the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, which will take place live from Madison Square Garden and mark John Cena’s final Raw appearance.

The show promises to be an emotional and action-packed night as the “Last Time Is Now” tournament continues to determine Cena’s last-ever opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. Two first-round tournament matches are set for the broadcast, with Solo Sikoa facing a mystery opponent and Gunther returning to take on NXT standout Je’Von Evans.

In addition, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be defended when Becky Lynch puts her title on the line against Maxxine Dupri in a match that could shake up the women’s division.

Following his emotional victory over Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career, John Cena will also appear live as champion, celebrating his achievement in what will be his final appearance as a member of the active roster.

The announced lineup for WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden includes:

  • Intercontinental Champion John Cena appears

  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

  • The Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round: Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent

  • The Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans

