WWE Reveals Two More Matches For John Cena’s “Last Time Is Now” Tournament

WWE has announced two more first-round matches in The Last Time Is Now tournament, which will determine who faces John Cena in his final match.

Next week’s Monday Night Raw will air live from Madison Square Garden and feature two new tournament bouts revealed during this week’s broadcast. Solo Sikoa is set to battle a mystery opponent, while Gunther will go head-to-head with NXT standout Je’Von Evans.

The tournament officially kicked off on Raw this week, with Rusev overcoming Damian Priest and Sheamus securing a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura. Action will continue this Friday on SmackDown, where Jey Uso takes on The Miz, and LA Knight competes against another mystery competitor.

Six of the eight first-round contests have now been confirmed. The first round is expected to wrap up on the November 21 edition of SmackDown. The winner of the entire tournament will face John Cena at his farewell match, scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Although WWE has yet to release the full tournament bracket, here is how things currently stand:

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Advanced to Quarterfinals:

Rusev

Sheamus

Upcoming Matches:

SmackDown, November 14:

Jey Uso vs. The Miz

LA Knight vs. Mystery Opponent

Raw, November 17:

Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans

SmackDown, November 21: