Nikki Bella Turns On Stephanie Vaquer Following Championship Victory On WWE Raw

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 11, 2025
Stephanie Vaquer defended the Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a heated showdown that saw both women backed by strong allies at ringside. Vaquer was joined by Nikki Bella, while Raquel had Roxanne Perez in her corner.

The match was physical from the outset, with both competitors trading control several times. As the referee checked on Raquel following a heavy collision into the turnbuckle, Roxanne appeared ready to strike Vaquer. However, Nikki quickly stepped in to block the attack, creating a momentary distraction that allowed Stephanie to recover.

Raquel attempted to regain momentum with a risky dive from the top rope, but Vaquer sidestepped at the last moment. Seizing the opportunity, the champion caught Raquel with the Devil’s Kiss before landing a breathtaking corkscrew moonsault to seal the victory and retain her title.

Winner and still Women’s World Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

After the bell, the celebration took a shocking turn. Roxanne attacked Vaquer from behind, only for Nikki Bella to step in and take down Roxanne to protect her ally. Yet moments later, the situation changed dramatically as Nikki turned on Stephanie, striking the champion with her own belt and leaving her motionless in the center of the ring.

