×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eddie Guerrero To Be Honored With Official Day In El Paso

Posted By: WNS Staff on Nov 10, 2025
Eddie Guerrero To Be Honored With Official Day In El Paso

Eddie Guerrero will soon receive a hometown tribute in El Paso, Texas.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the city will officially celebrate Eddie Guerrero Day, inviting fans and residents to gather at City Hall from 9 AM for a special family-friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to wear lucha masks or come dressed as their favorite wrestling persona as the city honors Guerrero’s life and legendary career with an official proclamation, which will also be streamed live on the city’s official YouTube channel.

The initiative was launched by local community member Chris Rojas, who announced the project on Instagram on October 1. Rojas shared that in addition to the proclamation, efforts are underway to raise funds to restore the Eddie Guerrero mural in Lincoln Park, originally painted by artist Eric Dubitsky in 2007.

“I have been working on a special project! Join us on November 18 as we celebrate and honor an El Paso legend, Eddie Guerrero! Aside from this proclamation, we are also looking at getting funds to redo the mural at Lincoln Park, name a park after Eddie, and our long-term goal is to build a statue at Lincoln Park for Eddie! This is so exciting and I can’t wait!” Rojas wrote.

Rojas also expressed gratitude to Guerrero’s daughter, Sherilyn, for her support and contributions to the project.

El Paso Council Member Deanna M. Rocha shared her excitement on Instagram, posting, “Join us Tuesday, November 18 at 9 AM at City Hall (300 N. Campbell St.) as we honor Eddie’s life, legacy, and impact with an official proclamation. Wear your wrestling persona or luchador mask and show your support for El Paso’s own legend , Viva La Raza!”

Social media posts celebrating Eddie Guerrero Day can be found below.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by City Representative Rocha - District 3 (@epreprocha)

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy