Eddie Guerrero To Be Honored With Official Day In El Paso

Eddie Guerrero will soon receive a hometown tribute in El Paso, Texas.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the city will officially celebrate Eddie Guerrero Day, inviting fans and residents to gather at City Hall from 9 AM for a special family-friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to wear lucha masks or come dressed as their favorite wrestling persona as the city honors Guerrero’s life and legendary career with an official proclamation, which will also be streamed live on the city’s official YouTube channel.

The initiative was launched by local community member Chris Rojas, who announced the project on Instagram on October 1. Rojas shared that in addition to the proclamation, efforts are underway to raise funds to restore the Eddie Guerrero mural in Lincoln Park, originally painted by artist Eric Dubitsky in 2007.

“I have been working on a special project! Join us on November 18 as we celebrate and honor an El Paso legend, Eddie Guerrero! Aside from this proclamation, we are also looking at getting funds to redo the mural at Lincoln Park, name a park after Eddie, and our long-term goal is to build a statue at Lincoln Park for Eddie! This is so exciting and I can’t wait!” Rojas wrote.

Rojas also expressed gratitude to Guerrero’s daughter, Sherilyn, for her support and contributions to the project.

El Paso Council Member Deanna M. Rocha shared her excitement on Instagram, posting, “Join us Tuesday, November 18 at 9 AM at City Hall (300 N. Campbell St.) as we honor Eddie’s life, legacy, and impact with an official proclamation. Wear your wrestling persona or luchador mask and show your support for El Paso’s own legend , Viva La Raza!”

