Update On Saraya’s Future: Possible WWE Return?

Former AEW star Saraya, who departed the company earlier this year, has launched a new podcast titled “Rulebreakers.” According to a new report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, there have been no recent discussions between Saraya and WWE, though she remains open to the idea of returning to the company.

One of the key questions surrounding a potential WWE comeback would be whether she would be permitted to compete in the ring. Saraya was not medically cleared to wrestle when she originally left WWE. However, after signing with AEW, she made her long-awaited in-ring return at Full Gear 2022, defeating Britt Baker in her first match back. Since then, she has continued to wrestle without any reported complications.

It was also noted that Triple H wanted Saraya to stay with WWE at the time of her exit, and that there were efforts to persuade her to remain with the company.

In a June interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Saraya confirmed that she has not spoken with WWE since leaving, despite being regularly tagged by fans in speculation about a possible return. She expressed her appreciation for the company, stating that she still holds great affection for her time there.

