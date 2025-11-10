Ridge Holland Details “Contradiction” And Financial Struggles In Final WWE Year

Former WWE star Luke Menzies, known to fans as Ridge Holland, has shared new insight into the circumstances surrounding his WWE departure, revealing that he was hit with a massive 58 percent pay cut in his final contract offer. Speaking on “Busted Open Radio” on Monday, Menzies discussed the difficult final year of his run with the company, calling the situation a “contradiction” that left him struggling financially and eventually led to his exit.

When Menzies’ main roster deal expired in 2024, he was offered a new three-year contract at a drastically reduced rate. He questioned the reasoning behind the offer, only to be told that WWE “didn’t see the value” in him.

“If they didn’t see value, they would cut me right there and then, right?” Menzies said. “So why offer me a three-year deal for a 58 percent pay cut? Which I obviously said, ‘Look, I can’t be tied in for three years for that amount of money. I’ll bet on myself for a year and let the chips fall where they may.’”

The reduced deal had an immediate effect on his life outside the ring. Menzies said he had to dip into his savings just to keep afloat, describing the financial strain as “helping with the shortfall.” Around the same time, he was pulled from NXT programming and reassigned to Evolve, despite asking repeatedly for feedback about what he needed to improve.

“I kept asking, ‘Is it my promos? Is it my work? What have I done wrong?’ And everyone says, ‘No, everything’s fine.’ And I’m like, I ain’t stupid. Don’t p*ss in my pocket and tell me it’s raining,” Menzies recalled.

His final run came to a halt after a serious foot injury suffered at a TNA taping in September. While recovering, he learned that WWE would not renew his contract. That news arrived around the same time he discovered his home was facing foreclosure, prompting him to post a frustrated message online. Menzies said that post ultimately led to WWE terminating his contract one week early, citing disparagement.

The former star also revealed that he is dealing with a separate neck injury and will soon see a specialist to determine whether fusion surgery is necessary, which could sideline him until May 2026. He added that WWE is expected to cover the medical costs related to the neck issue since it remains an “open case.”