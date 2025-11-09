×
Jade Cargill Reflects On Getting Bloodied In SmackDown Title Bout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
During the September 26th 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton put her Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. The match was physical from start to finish, and at one point, Jade was legitimately busted open following a blow from Jax.

Speaking to WYFF News, Jade recalled the moment she realized how serious the injury was.

“I didn’t feel it. I think it was so much adrenaline going through my body. I didn’t know it was that bad until I was looking in the camera talking. In a unison, the entire arena said, ‘Ohhhhh!’ And I was like, ‘Okay, this must be bad. Okay.’ And then as I’m still talking out of my peripheral, I’m seeing all the women turn around, and they’re disgusted because I was going to get on the announcement table and beat my chest and go crazy. And when I seen that, I said, ‘Okay, this must be really bad.’ And then by and said, ‘You are bleeding like crazy.’ I said, ‘Okay, this is terrible.’ But in our sport, you got to keep going.”

Despite the injury, Jade finished the match, showing the kind of toughness and determination that has defined her WWE career so far.

