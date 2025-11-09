ROH SPOILERS from Houston, Texas

×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2025
Ring of Honor was in action over the weekend as several matches were taped during AEW Collision at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas. The event featured a packed lineup with familiar faces and exciting matchups across the card.

Below are the results from the taping on Saturday, November 8:

  • Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo

  • The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver) defeated three unnamed competitors

  • Ross & Marshall Von Erich defeated Warren J & Zack Zilla

  • Jay Lethal, Adam Priest & Tommy Billington defeated The Frat House (Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Jacked Jameson)

  • The Swirl (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian) defeated Will Allday & an unnamed wrestler

  • Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Hyan & Maya World

  • The Premiere Athletes (Tony Nese, Stori Denali & Ariya Daivari) defeated three unnamed competitors

  • Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) defeated Warren J, Zack Zilla & an unnamed wrestler

  • SkyFlight (Dante & Darius Martin, Leila Grey & Scorpio Sky) defeated MxM Collection (Johnny TV, Mason Madden, Mansoor & Taya Valkyrie)

  • ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Willie Mack in a Proving Ground Match

  • Hechicero & Rocky Romero defeated The Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

The taping featured a strong mix of established stars and rising talent, giving fans plenty to look forward to when the matches air on HonorClub.

