Charlotte Flair Reacts To On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction During SmackDown

Viewers tuning into the November 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown were left puzzled when the broadcast briefly cut to black several times during the bout between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

It has since been revealed that the interruptions were a deliberate move by production to prevent a wardrobe malfunction involving Charlotte Flair from being shown on live television.

After the match, Flair addressed the situation with her trademark humor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she quipped, “I’m going to start wrestling in the robes.”

The match concluded with Flair taking a loss, as Lash Legend stormed through the crowd to attack Alexa Bliss, who had been at ringside in Flair’s corner. The distraction gave Nia Jax the perfect opening to land her Annihilator and secure the victory.