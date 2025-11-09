Rikishi Reveals Emergency Surgery And Shares Powerful Message On Life

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has opened up about his recent health scare after returning to his Rikishi Off The Top podcast, revealing that he underwent a major emergency surgery.

“I’m not gonna go into details about everything about what happened, and so forth,” Rikishi said. “But… it was an emergency type of surgery, and I’m leaving at that.”

He emphasized how serious the situation was, adding, “It took about six hours, you know, to be able to bear the knife.”

Despite the ordeal, Rikishi shared that the procedure was a success and came just in time. Known for avoiding hospitals, he admitted this experience changed his outlook. “I’m one of those guys that hate to go to the hospital,” he said. “But it was caught just in time. I woke up feeling great. I feel like a new person.”

The former Intercontinental Champion reflected on how the experience shifted his perspective on life and relationships. “I woke up, you know, feeling a different way when I got wheeled back to the room… meaning just grateful,” he explained. “Things that I might have, you know, had beef with who and who back in the day, like, I want to make all that right… there’s so much more to life than to be upset at each other… life, to me, is not so bad, after all, when you give it another chance to live.”

Before signing off, Rikishi took a moment to thank those who supported him during his recovery. “I want to thank all the fans that are out there. Thank you to family and friends,” he said. “Thank you to all my real ones that are out there… my co-workers, a lot of the rosters that are out there. Thank you guys so much for the love and respect… But I am fine. Big Keisha is here. I ain’t going nowhere soon.”

