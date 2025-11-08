×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
Canadian Wrestling Veteran “Silent” Brian Mackney Dies Aged 77

Canadian wrestler “Silent” Brian Mackney has passed away at the age of 77.

Mackney was one of a kind. Born deaf, his condition inspired the nickname that became his identity and legacy throughout his decades-long career.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement:

“MAPLE LEAF PRO is saddened to hear of the passing today of ‘Silent’ Brian Mackney, a Maple Leaf Wrestling alumni and legend in Toronto. Mackney was more than a journeyman, who not only won the hearts of the Toronto fans in the 1970s and 1980s, but gained attention around the world, competing in Japan with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and All-Japan Pro Wrestling. He also worked various territories of the NWA, including Mid-Atlantic. When the WWF took over Toronto, Silent Brian continued working in Toronto for Vince McMahon for several years. Remarkably, Brian Mackney accomplished all of this as a deaf person, showing that his hearing impairment would not slow him down – he rose above it all and accomplished what many do not. We were humbled to have ‘Silent’ Brian in attendance this past May for our event at the former Maple Leaf Gardens and we are proud of his place and legacy in Maple Leaf Wrestling history. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the Silent Warrior during this time.”

Born on September 10, 1948, in Hamilton, Ontario, Mackney began his wrestling journey in 1971 after training under The Love Brothers, Hartford (Wes Hutchings) and Reginald (Johnny Evans).

He became a familiar name on the undercards at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens for the Tunney family, working through multiple eras, including the city’s time under Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and later the WWF takeover in 1984.

In 1978, Mackney toured Japan with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he wrestled stars such as Riki Choshu, Strong Kobayashi, Yoshiaki Fujiwara, and Allen Coage. He returned the following year for tag matches alongside Perro Aguayo, Stan Stasiak, and Kuniaki Kobayashi.

By 1981, he was competing for All Japan Pro Wrestling under the name Masked X, debuting in Yokohama in a six-man tag match with Buck Robley and Alexis Smirnoff against Giant Baba, Genichiro Tenryu, and Ashura Hara.

Mackney continued performing for the WWF through the summer of 1986 at the Brantford, Ontario, television tapings. His final recorded appearance came on July 28, where he teamed with Lee Thornton in a match against The Killer Bees.

His career also included stints in South Korea and other international stops, continuing well into the late 1990s.

We send our deepest condolences to Brian Mackney’s family, friends, and all who were inspired by his remarkable life and legacy.

