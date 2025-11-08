Chelsea Green Becomes First Ever Two Time WWE Women’s United States Champion

Chelsea Green has made history once again after capturing the Women’s United States Championship for a second time, becoming the first-ever two-time champion following a shocking victory over Giulia on Friday night.

The contest was short but chaotic. Kiana James attempted to assist Giulia by striking Chelsea with an elbow at ringside, but Alba Fyre intervened with a superkick. Giulia retaliated by attacking Fyre, which gave Chelsea the opening to roll up Giulia and use the ropes for extra leverage to score the surprise win.

After the match, Chelsea celebrated alongside her tag team partner Ethan Page, who lifted her high into the air as she proudly held both of her championships.

Chelsea has built strong momentum in recent weeks through her partnership with Page, which began earlier this year. The pair recently claimed the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after defeating Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra at AAA’s Day of the Dead television taping. Both now hold double gold, with Page still reigning as NXT North American Champion.

Earlier this week, their celebration on NXT was interrupted by Joe Hendry and Thea Hail, who demanded the first shot at the new titles at Gold Rush. The show ended with Hendry and Hail taking pies to the face as Chelsea and Page celebrated.