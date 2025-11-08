×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Chelsea Green Becomes First Ever Two Time WWE Women’s United States Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2025
Chelsea Green Becomes First Ever Two Time WWE Women’s United States Champion

Chelsea Green has made history once again after capturing the Women’s United States Championship for a second time, becoming the first-ever two-time champion following a shocking victory over Giulia on Friday night.

The contest was short but chaotic. Kiana James attempted to assist Giulia by striking Chelsea with an elbow at ringside, but Alba Fyre intervened with a superkick. Giulia retaliated by attacking Fyre, which gave Chelsea the opening to roll up Giulia and use the ropes for extra leverage to score the surprise win.

After the match, Chelsea celebrated alongside her tag team partner Ethan Page, who lifted her high into the air as she proudly held both of her championships.

Chelsea has built strong momentum in recent weeks through her partnership with Page, which began earlier this year. The pair recently claimed the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after defeating Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra at AAA’s Day of the Dead television taping. Both now hold double gold, with Page still reigning as NXT North American Champion.

Earlier this week, their celebration on NXT was interrupted by Joe Hendry and Thea Hail, who demanded the first shot at the new titles at Gold Rush. The show ended with Hendry and Hail taking pies to the face as Chelsea and Page celebrated.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Nov. 11th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 12th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 13th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Nov. 14th 2025

#smackdown

TNA Turning Point 2025

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 14th 2025

#turning point

TNA iMPACT TV Taping

Winter Park, Florida

Nov. 15th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Erie, Pennsylvania

Nov. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Nov. 17th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Nov. 18th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 19th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy