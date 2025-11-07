×
Dave Batista Joins Road House 2 In Major Casting Move

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
Dave Batista Joins Road House 2 In Major Casting Move

Dave Batista is stepping back into action in a big way, he’s officially joined the cast of Road House 2, and the hype is already through the roof.

The news came straight from the official Road House Instagram, which kept things simple: “Welcome to the Road House @davebautista.”

Batista will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who returns as Dalton, the ex-UFC fighter from the hit 2024 reboot. That first film made serious waves with Gyllenhaal’s raw performance and Conor McGregor’s wild cameo. Now, adding Batista into the mix cranks the intensity up another notch.

The former WWE Champion has carved out an impressive Hollywood résumé with Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Knock at the Cabin, proving he can bring both power and depth to his roles. His addition brings even more credibility, and a whole lot of muscle, to the sequel.

Batista has been open about chasing roles that push him creatively, and Road House 2 looks like another step in that direction. Whether he’s teaming with or going toe-to-toe against Gyllenhaal, fans can expect fireworks.

With Gyllenhaal and Batista headlining, Road House 2 looks ready to deliver brutal fights, big energy, and the kind of chaos that makes action fans line up for more.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Road House (@roadhousemovie)

