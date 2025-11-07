The Rock Reveals He Knew About Osama Bin Laden’s Death Before Obama’s Announcement

During an interview with HollywoodReport.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared that he learned about the death of Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden before then-U.S. President Barack Obama made the official public announcement in 2011.
Johnson recalled how the information reached him, explaining, “I’ve got a friend of a friend who gave me a call. The call was like, ‘Hey, this thing happened.’ And I said, ‘Okay, wonderful news.’ I was told on the call that the president at that time [Barack Obama] was going to make his speech in 20 minutes or whatever. I said, ‘Okay, great.’ So 20 minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this. Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh shit.’”
On May 1, 2011, before the news broke publicly, The Rock posted a message on Twitter that immediately drew attention:
“Just got word that will shock the world – Land of the free…home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”
Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025