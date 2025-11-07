The Rock Reveals He Knew About Osama Bin Laden’s Death Before Obama’s Announcement

During an interview with HollywoodReport.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared that he learned about the death of Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden before then-U.S. President Barack Obama made the official public announcement in 2011.

Johnson recalled how the information reached him, explaining, “I’ve got a friend of a friend who gave me a call. The call was like, ‘Hey, this thing happened.’ And I said, ‘Okay, wonderful news.’ I was told on the call that the president at that time [Barack Obama] was going to make his speech in 20 minutes or whatever. I said, ‘Okay, great.’ So 20 minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this. Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh shit.’”

On May 1, 2011, before the news broke publicly, The Rock posted a message on Twitter that immediately drew attention:

“Just got word that will shock the world – Land of the free…home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

