WWE Announces 11 New Stops On The Road To WrestleMania 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 07, 2025
WWE has officially unveiled 11 new stops for its Road to WrestleMania 2026 tour, bringing Raw and SmackDown to major cities across the United States early next year.

Tickets for all newly announced events will be available beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time via WWE.com/Events. Fans eager to secure seats early can register now for exclusive presale access, which opens Wednesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time through WWE.com/New-Events-Presale-Registration.

The updated Road to WrestleMania 2026 schedule includes the following:

Monday, February 2, 2026
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – RAW at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Friday, February 6, 2026
Charlotte, North Carolina – SmackDown at Spectrum Center

Monday, February 9, 2026
Cleveland, Ohio – RAW at Rocket Arena

Friday, February 13, 2026
Dallas, Texas – SmackDown at American Airlines Center

Monday, February 16, 2026
Memphis, Tennessee – RAW at FedExForum

Friday, February 20, 2026
Sunrise, Florida – SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena

Monday, February 23, 2026
Atlanta, Georgia – RAW at State Farm Arena

Friday, February 27, 2026
Louisville, Kentucky – SmackDown at KFC Yum! Center

Monday, March 2, 2026
Indianapolis, Indiana – RAW at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, March 20, 2026
Raleigh, North Carolina – SmackDown at Lenovo Center

Friday, April 3, 2026
St. Louis, Missouri – SmackDown at Enterprise Center

