WWE Announces 11 New Stops On The Road To WrestleMania 2026

WWE has officially unveiled 11 new stops for its Road to WrestleMania 2026 tour, bringing Raw and SmackDown to major cities across the United States early next year.
Tickets for all newly announced events will be available beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time via WWE.com/Events. Fans eager to secure seats early can register now for exclusive presale access, which opens Wednesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time through WWE.com/New-Events-Presale-Registration.
The updated Road to WrestleMania 2026 schedule includes the following:
Monday, February 2, 2026
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – RAW at Xfinity Mobile Arena
Friday, February 6, 2026
Charlotte, North Carolina – SmackDown at Spectrum Center
Monday, February 9, 2026
Cleveland, Ohio – RAW at Rocket Arena
Friday, February 13, 2026
Dallas, Texas – SmackDown at American Airlines Center
Monday, February 16, 2026
Memphis, Tennessee – RAW at FedExForum
Friday, February 20, 2026
Sunrise, Florida – SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena
Monday, February 23, 2026
Atlanta, Georgia – RAW at State Farm Arena
Friday, February 27, 2026
Louisville, Kentucky – SmackDown at KFC Yum! Center
Monday, March 2, 2026
Indianapolis, Indiana – RAW at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, March 20, 2026
Raleigh, North Carolina – SmackDown at Lenovo Center
Friday, April 3, 2026
St. Louis, Missouri – SmackDown at Enterprise Center
Greenville, South Carolina
Nov. 7th 2025
Houston, Texas
Nov. 8th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Nov. 11th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov. 12th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 13th 2025
Albany, New York
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 14th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Nov. 15th 2025
Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov. 15th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 17th 2025
New York City, New York
Nov. 18th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 19th 2025