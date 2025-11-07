WWE Announces 11 New Stops On The Road To WrestleMania 2026

WWE has officially unveiled 11 new stops for its Road to WrestleMania 2026 tour, bringing Raw and SmackDown to major cities across the United States early next year.

Tickets for all newly announced events will be available beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time via WWE.com/Events. Fans eager to secure seats early can register now for exclusive presale access, which opens Wednesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time through WWE.com/New-Events-Presale-Registration.

The updated Road to WrestleMania 2026 schedule includes the following:

Monday, February 2, 2026

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – RAW at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Friday, February 6, 2026

Charlotte, North Carolina – SmackDown at Spectrum Center

Monday, February 9, 2026

Cleveland, Ohio – RAW at Rocket Arena

Friday, February 13, 2026

Dallas, Texas – SmackDown at American Airlines Center

Monday, February 16, 2026

Memphis, Tennessee – RAW at FedExForum

Friday, February 20, 2026

Sunrise, Florida – SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena

Monday, February 23, 2026

Atlanta, Georgia – RAW at State Farm Arena

Friday, February 27, 2026

Louisville, Kentucky – SmackDown at KFC Yum! Center

Monday, March 2, 2026

Indianapolis, Indiana – RAW at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, March 20, 2026

Raleigh, North Carolina – SmackDown at Lenovo Center

Friday, April 3, 2026

St. Louis, Missouri – SmackDown at Enterprise Center