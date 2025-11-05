NJPW Reveals Full Lineup For 2025 World Tag League

NJPW has officially confirmed the lineup for this year’s World Tag League, unveiling all 16 teams set to compete in the annual tag team tournament.

The 2025 edition kicks off on Thursday, November 20, at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall and wraps up in Kumamoto on December 15. The field is divided into two blocks of eight teams, with the top two from each advancing to the knockout stage. In the semifinals, each block’s winner will face the runner-up from the opposing side to earn a place in the finals.

A Block features a strong mix of returning champions and intriguing new pairings. Former three-time winners Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) return to reclaim their crown, while Toru Yano teams again with Boltin Oleg for their second consecutive appearance. The rest of the block is filled with debuting duos including Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd, EVIL & Don Fale, Taichi & Satoshi Kojima, El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa, Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney, and Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens.

B Block promises equally high-caliber action, headlined by current IWGP Tag Team Champions the Knockout Brothers (OSKAR & Yuto-Ice) in their World Tag League debut. Joining them are Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa (entering for the second straight year), Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne), and a host of first-time duos: Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Phantasmo, Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura, David Finlay & Hiromu Takahashi, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman, and Ren Narita & SANADA.

The opening night card from Korakuen Hall on November 20 will showcase four A Block matches:

Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi & Satoshi Kojima

EVIL & Don Fale vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano vs. Shuji Ishikawa & El Desperado

The second night on November 22 will shift to B Block action: