TKO Inks New Media Rights Agreement With Paramount

The partnership between WWE and UFC’s parent company TKO and Paramount/Skydance continues to expand with the announcement of another major media rights deal.

On Wednesday morning, it was confirmed that Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will move to the Paramount+ streaming platform this December under a new five-year exclusive agreement. While financial details were not made public, the deal ensures that Paramount+ will serve as the exclusive home for live PBR coverage moving forward.

The agreement includes full coverage of the PBR Unleash The Beast season, billed as the premier level of individual bull riding competition. The season will run for five months, covering 19 cities across 17 states.

CBS Sports’ partnership with PBR dates back to 2013, and that relationship will continue under this new arrangement. A weekly PBR event will still air on the CBS Television Network, alongside content on Pluto TV, the free streaming service also owned by Paramount.

This latest collaboration follows a blockbuster seven-year, $7.7 billion domestic media rights deal between Paramount/Skydance and UFC earlier this year, which was later expanded to include Australia and Latin America. The companies also secured a separate multi-year deal for Zuffa Boxing.

At present, Paramount does not feature professional wrestling content on its platforms, though Women of Wrestling (WOW) remains available on Pluto TV. The network, previously operating as Viacom/CBS, once handled syndication for WOW before restructuring its distribution strategy.

