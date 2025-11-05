AEW Dynamite Preview: Hangman Page Joins Forces With Hook As Blood & Guts Advantage Battles Begin

AEW returns to Texas tonight as Dynamite takes over the Bayou Music Center in Houston. The action-packed show continues the promotion’s fall tour with major matches, including a six-man tag team showdown, a key round in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, and the beginning of the Blood & Guts Advantage battles.

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will join forces with Hook and Eddie Kingston to take on AEW World Trios Champions The Opps, consisting of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. Their rivalry intensified last week after Page’s wild Halloween disguise as Tony Schiavone allowed him to ambush the trio. With Joe eyeing revenge and his Full Gear world title rematch looming, tensions will be sky-high. While The Opps bring team chemistry and experience, the unlikely trio of Page, Hook, and Kingston are teaming together for the first time, adding unpredictability to this volatile matchup.

In the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, two dominant champions will unite for a blockbuster quarterfinal. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will make their tournament debut against Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, known as the Babes of Wrath. Moné and Athena recently outsmarted AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander on Dynamite, only for Cameron and Nightingale to rush in for the save. Tonight’s clash could expose whether Moné’s packed schedule, balancing Blood & Guts, Full Gear, and her championship defenses, will impact her focus.

The Blood & Guts Advantage battles also kick off tonight to determine which teams will hold the crucial one-person edge heading into next week’s massive event. In the men’s division, The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy will battle the Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli, followed by Darby Allin facing Daniel Garcia. If both teams split the wins, a tiebreaker between Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley will take place on Collision. On the women’s side, Queen Aminata meets Megan Bayne in their opening contest to determine the early lead for their teams.





Announced Card: