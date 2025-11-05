×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Faction DarkState

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 05, 2025
WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Faction DarkState

WWE has officially taken steps to lock down the name of one of NXT’s most powerful new factions. On November 4, 2025, the company filed a trademark for “DarkState” under its entertainment services category, covering everything from wrestling appearances and broadcasts to online content and fan club activities.

DarkState is led by Dion Lennox, joined by Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin. The group first came together earlier this year after Lennox’s major attitude shift. They made an unforgettable debut at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15, 2025, when they ambushed Josh Briggs, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and NXT Champion Oba Femi. The name “DarkState” was officially unveiled the following week on NXT.

Since their debut, the group has been on a tear. Their dominance even spilled into TNA Wrestling, where they appeared on the July 3 episode of Impact! to attack Matt Cardona.

Lennox and Griffin currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championships for the second time, having regained the gold at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25 by defeating The Broken Hardys in a brutal “Broken Rules Match.” Their first reign began at NXT Heatwave with a win over Hank Walker and Tank Ledger but was briefly interrupted by The Hardy Boyz at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown earlier in October.

Join WNS on DISCORD - Comment and Debate!

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Houston, Texas

Nov. 5th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greenville, South Carolina

Nov. 7th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Houston, Texas

Nov. 8th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy