WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Faction DarkState

WWE has officially taken steps to lock down the name of one of NXT’s most powerful new factions. On November 4, 2025, the company filed a trademark for “DarkState” under its entertainment services category, covering everything from wrestling appearances and broadcasts to online content and fan club activities.

DarkState is led by Dion Lennox, joined by Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin. The group first came together earlier this year after Lennox’s major attitude shift. They made an unforgettable debut at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15, 2025, when they ambushed Josh Briggs, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, and NXT Champion Oba Femi. The name “DarkState” was officially unveiled the following week on NXT.

Since their debut, the group has been on a tear. Their dominance even spilled into TNA Wrestling, where they appeared on the July 3 episode of Impact! to attack Matt Cardona.

Lennox and Griffin currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championships for the second time, having regained the gold at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25 by defeating The Broken Hardys in a brutal “Broken Rules Match.” Their first reign began at NXT Heatwave with a win over Hank Walker and Tank Ledger but was briefly interrupted by The Hardy Boyz at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown earlier in October.

