WWE Files Trademark For “Skylar Raye” Amid NXT Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 04, 2025
WWE has filed a new trademark that may hint at the upcoming ring name of a Performance Center recruit.

The filing, made on November 3, is for the name “Skylar Raye.” According to the application, the trademark covers standard entertainment-related goods and services typically associated with professional wrestling. That includes live wrestling exhibitions, televised and online performances, wrestling-related news, fan clubs, and digital content such as newsletters and blogs.

While WWE has not confirmed who “Skylar Raye” will be, speculation has pointed toward Dani Sekelsky, the winner of season two of WWE LFG. Sekelsky currently goes by “Dani Raye” and has an extensive background in cheerleading, having captained her team at Penn State before cheering for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Sekelsky added to the speculation with a cryptic message on Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy NXT Tuesday! SKY is looking extra blue today.”

