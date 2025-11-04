WWE Raw Viewership On Netflix Falls Back To Record Low

After three weeks of climbing numbers, the October 27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix slipped back to its previous record low in global viewership.

Netflix’s latest weekly rankings confirmed that the episode drew 2.3 million global views and 4.6 million global hours watched. That matches the September 29 episode for the fewest views and marks the second-lowest total hours ever for the series.

Raw faced stiff competition in the United States from Monday Night Football (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders) and Game 3 of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The episode served as the go-home show for Saturday Night’s Main Event, highlighting CM Punk and Jey Uso’s buildup for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Other featured matches included Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez for an Intercontinental title opportunity and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defending the Women’s World Tag Team titles against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

Despite the dip, Raw still ranked eighth globally and fourth in the United States, finishing in the top ten in 14 countries including Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia. Its runtime of 1:53 matched the previous week’s, while the ten-week average now sits at 2.45 million global views and 4.87 million hours watched.

