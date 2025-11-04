×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 04, 2025
Shane Helms Mocks Report About WWE Raw Backstage “Chaos”

A new backstage note has surfaced about the opening segment of Monday’s WWE Raw, and it has sparked a sarcastic reaction from one of WWE’s producers.

The show, which took place on November 3 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, kicked off with the new World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk addressing the crowd. His promo was interrupted by Logan Paul, who was then confronted by The Vision , the trio of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The segment ended in chaos, with Paul reluctantly joining forces with Punk to fend off the group.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the opening segment reportedly ran around ten minutes longer than originally planned, forcing production to adjust the pacing of the rest of the show. Alvarez wrote, “Opening segment went approximately ten minutes long and they were scrambling.”

In response, WWE producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms mocked the report on Twitter/X, posting a tongue-in-cheek message downplaying any notion of disorder backstage.

“OMG! We were soooo scrambled! It was unreal! Yelling, screaming, monkeys swinging off of chandeliers, the humanity!!!!!!!!”

Despite the timing hiccup, all advertised matches went ahead as planned. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee captured the World Tag Team Titles after defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez also picked up a victory over Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella in tag team action.

The night concluded with CM Punk and Jey Uso taking on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event. The bout ended in a double countout before Logan Paul attacked Punk, officially aligning himself with The Vision.

