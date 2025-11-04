Maven Reveals What Vince McMahon Knew About WWE Fans That TKO Has Forgotten

Former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven has spoken out about the rising cost of being a wrestling fan, taking issue with WWE’s premium pricing model and referencing a staggering $38,000 WrestleMania package. During an appearance on TMZ Inside The Ring, Maven expressed frustration over how modern wrestling economics have distanced the industry from its most loyal supporters.

“It’s one of the things that angers me the most,” Maven said. “Say what you want about Vince McMahon. Vince knew that the everyday family was where his bread was buttered. He knew that in order to create generational fans, he was going to have to make his product accessible, accessible on a weekly basis, accessible on a monthly basis, at an affordable rate.”

Maven then reflected on how affordable wrestling once was for families compared to the current pricing structure.

“I remember the days when you’d get a bunch of friends together, everyone chipping in a few dollars just to buy the pay-per-view. I went to my first live show when I was seven years old, and I asked my dad how much it cost. He told me around $300 for everything , the tickets, the food, the parking , for the whole family. Today, that same amount would not even get you one good seat. They’re pricing out the loyal fans.”

Maven added that the issue extends beyond wrestling, noting that professional sports have also shifted their focus toward corporate clients rather than families.

“It’s not just wrestling. Football does it, baseball does it. I used to work for the Brooklyn Nets, and we were told to sell to corporations, not families, because regular people don’t have that kind of money. Courtside tickets can run $150,000, and who can afford that? It’s sad that we live in that kind of society, but I’m a firm believer that the answer to every question is money.”

Maven’s comments come as WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, continues to post record-breaking profits through its high-end pricing strategy. Since the TKO merger in 2023, the average ticket prices for Raw and SmackDown have nearly doubled, yet attendance continues to rise , showing that, at least financially, the premium model is working.

