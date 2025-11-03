WWE Monday Night Raw Results - November 3, 2025

Tonight's RAW promises a new landscape starting tonight. Expect to see CM Punk on the show, Penta battles El Grande Americano, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) -vs- Lyra Valkyria & Bayley, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee put their World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh), Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella collide with The Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) and more.



CM Punk arrives at RAW - we see him walking backstage and he makes his way out to the ring. Punk says there are a litany of people he needs to thank for getting him to the top. He says he doesn't want this to be like an Oscar speech and might miss some people and he starts with thanking his wife, AJ Lee. The second thanks goes to the fans. He thanks Jey Uso next. He then says the last time he had the title he held it for three minutes so this time he will hold it for as long as he can. He says last time there was a snake named Seth Rollins and this time Rollins isn't here. He then spins the belt over his head and says this is for Rollins. Punk knows he has a target on his back and on his front and he knows every single Monday and isn't the best in the world he can lose his title. He says he'll be a fighting champion and says he wants to test himself. He talks about having the chance to fight AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Sheamus, and John Cena now that he's the champion. He says anyone who earned the chance or deserves the chance to get in line because the champ is here. Logan Paul comes out and interrupts Punk. Punk says he spoke to soon and says anyone but Logan Paul. Punk tells Paul to go to SmackDown and challenge Ilja Dragunov. Paul gets on the mic and says Punk is a man of his word, yes?... and Punk said anyone. Paul calls everyone broke. Paul says he beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania and says he's earned a title shot. Paul Heyman comes out with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and head to the ring. Heyman tells Paul he isn't in the front of the line, but Bronson Reed should be next in line as he pinned Roman Reigns or Bron Breakker since he's the future. Heyman tells Paul he's in the wrong place at the wrong time and Paul doesn't leave. Paul tells Heyman that if you snooze you loose, and Paul was here first and since they didn't hustle he got here first. Breakker takes the mic and says he's not waiting anymore. He says he's coming for what belongs to him and says he'll whip both Punk and Paul. Punk tells Paul you either fight with me or leave and Paul leaves Punk in the middle of the ring. Breakker and Reed don't let Paul leave and Breakker pushes Paul down and both Reed and Breakker get in the ring. Punk gets jumped and Paul is seen leaving but he keeps looking back. Paul runs back in the ring and starts fighting Reed and Breakker. Breakker and Reed slam down Paul and Reed hits a Tsunami on Paul Punk runs with a chair and takes out Breakker and Reed.

Kairi Sane & Asuka, and AJ Styles & Dragon Lee are shown arriving at RAW.

Match 1: Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella -vs- The Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

Perez and Bella start off. Bella goes at Perez who uses the ropes to save herself. Bella and Perez trade holds and Bella slams down Perez and locks her in a wrist lock. Perez tries to flip out of the hold but Bella does let her. Perez stomps on Bella's toes and Bella counters a hold and monkey flips Perez. Perez tags out and Rodriguez is tagged in. Rodriguez throws Bella across the ring and then swings Bella into the ring. Rodriguez pounds on Bella in the corner and Vaquer is then tagged in. Rodriguez takes down Vaquer with a shoulder check and tries to suplex Vaquer but Vaquer counters. Perez is tagged and Vaquer slams her down a few times. Vaquer goes for Devil's Kiss but Rodriguez stops it by pulling Perez out of the ring. Bella and Vaquer hit crossbody's from the apron and we cut to a commercial.

We come back to RAW and Perez beats on Bella in the middle of the ring. Rodriguez and Perez do quick tags while taking down Bella. Perez covers Bella who kicks out at two. Rodriguez is tagged in and Bella is double teamed. Rodriguez hits a rope assisted suplex and tags in Perez. Perez hits a springboard moonsault and covers Bella for a near fall. Bella punches and stuns Perez. Rodriguez is tagged in and she stops Bella from tagging. Bella kicks Rodriguez off her and hits a tornado DDT and Vaquer is tagged in. Vaquer rolls up Rodriguez for a near fall and then punches Rodriguez. Vaquer hits a DragonScrew on Rodriguez and then a Meteora. Vaquer sets up for the SVB but can't. Vaquer slams Rodriguez's head into the turnbuckle and comes off the top rope with a crossbody and covers Rodriguez for a near fall. Vaquer goes for SVB again but can't and gets clotheslined down. Perez is tagged in and she collides with Vaquer against the ropes. Perez is caught before hitting a moonsault and Vaquer slams her down. Vaquer hits Devil's Kiss on Perez. Bella is tagged in and she hits Rack Attack 2.0 and covers Perez and Rodriguez breaks the pin. Vaquer goes to take out Rodriguez who catches Vaquer. Vaquer still fights Rodriguez and they end up crashing over the ropes to the outside. Rodriguez slams down Vaquer and punches Bella. Perez hits PopRox and pins Bella.

Winners: The Judgement Day

Adam Pearce is seen backstage with a tumbler for the John Cena tournament.

CM Punk and Jey Uso talk backstage. Uso tells Punk that sometimes he feels like having Punk's back and Punk asks if he can trust him. Uso tells Punk he wants to help him. He tells Punk he will help him get rid of this Vision problem.

Match 2: Penta -vs- El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo)

The bell rings and Americano taunts Penta. They both start with punching each other and Penta takes down Americano with a headscissors and a tiltawhirl backbreaker. Americano then slams down Penta and tries for a pin. Americano chops Penta and the corner and boots him down. Americano puts Penta on the top rope and tries to unmask Penta. Penta sneaks under Americano and kicks him. Penta hits a cradled suplex on Americano and covers Americano who kicks out at two. Penta climbs the ropes and Americano gets to him and gets him down. Americano kicks Penta and Penta tosses Americano onto the apron. Americano punches Penta and Penta kicks Americano. Penta goes for the Mexican Destroyer and misses. Americano sends Penta outside the ring and mocks him with his strut and we cut to a break.

Back to our match, Americano ties Penta's mask to the ropes and then chokes out Penta against the ropes. Penta punches Americano and hits a back body drop on Americano. Americano kicks Penta mid air and covers Penta for a near fall. Americano gets Penta in a submission hold. Penta fights out of it and Americano elbows Penta back to the mat. Penta kicks Americano and hits a SlingBlade taking down Americano. Penta handstand kicks Americano and covers him for a near fall. Penta climbs the ropes and Americano kicks him and slams him down from the top rope. Americano gets caught up in the corner and kicked. Penta covers Americano who kicks out at two. Bravo and Rayo are stressed outside the ring. Penta and Americano chop each other. Penta kicks Americano and hits a tornado DDT sending Americano out of the ring. Penta flips over the ropes and takes out Americano. Bravo sweeps Penta's legs as he gets in the ring. Bravo is ejected from ringside and during this commotion Rayo gives Americano a metal plate and Americano puts it in his mask. Penta dodges Americano and hits a backstabber and climbs the ropes. Rayo hits Penta and is ejected by the ref as well. Penta jumps out to the floor taking out Rayo. Americano goes for a flying headbutt but misses. Penta hits a Mexican Destroyer coming off the middle rope and gets the win.

Winner: Penta

After the match, Rayo and Bravo go to attack Penta who is able to evade them.

Dominik Mysterio makes his way out to the ring with AAA Championship and his Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio says on Saturday he proved he is the greatest Intercontinental Champion, the greatest AAA Mega Champion and Luchador of all time. Rey Mysterio comes out shutting up Dirty Dom. Rey asks Dom why he looks surprised. Rey tells his son that he doesn't care what titles Dom wants to give himself but he has an issue with Dom saying he's the King of the Luchadors. The crowd chants Dirty, Dirty Dom and Rey says Dom is insulting their names and legacy. Rey lists off other great Luchadors and mentions Eddie Guerrero. Rey asks Dom if he thinks he's better than them. Dom tells Rey to keep his father's name out of his mouth and Dom says he's better than everyone and says he's definitely better than Rey. Rey says Dom can disrespect him but he won't stand Dom disrespecting Lucha Libre. Dom tells Rey he thinks Rey is jealous and brings up that Rey now has a moustache like Dom. Dom tells Rey he made the Mysterio name relevant and he's surpassed everything Rey has ever done. Dom asks Rey if he has to kick his ass again and tells Rey to get out of his ring. Rey says he'll leave but Dom has to understand that as long as Rey is around, Dom will never be the King of the Luchadors, this ring will never be Dom's and he will never be the greatest Mysterio. Dom goes to punch Rey and Rey blocks it. Dom kicks Rey and Rey takes Dom down with a headscissors and hits 6-1-9 on Dom. Rey gets on the top rope and Dom sneaks out of the bottom rope.

We see Adam Pearce pulling out more names for The Last Time is Now tournament.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria argue backstage. Valkyria spazzes at Bayley and Bayley talks about her history with The Kabuki Warriors. Valkyria nags for validation and Bayley says they're good and she'll see Valkyria out there.

Becky Lynch is on the announce desk and says she has a lot to get off her chest. Lynch says she's had a rough time lately. She talks about Seth Rollins being injured and The Vision turning on her husband. She talks about how she's lost to Maxxine Dupri due to a shady ref. She talks about how Adam Pearce sent her home to cool down and she says she's already cool. She says Maxxine Dupri isn't cool but she's lucky because she got to fight Lynch and now she won't stop talking about it. She says Dupri doesn't belong in the ring and tells Dupri that she's not just lucky, she's good too and that's why she's better than Dupri. She tells Dupri to train with the best and she still won't come out on top and the next time they lock up it'll be her last. As Lynch leaves she crosses paths with The Kabuki Warriors making their entrance. We get a little stare down and Lynch leaves.

Match 3: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) -vs- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Asuka and Valkyria lock up and Valkyria rolls and flips out of the hold. They lock up again and reverse a bunch of holds. Valkyria is slammed down and Asuka strikes her with some kicks. Valkyria slaps Asuka and kicks her. Asuka is tripped and Valkyria hits a basement dropkick and covers for a near fall. Bayley and Sane are tagged in. Sane goes to shake Bayley's hand and Bayley rolls her up for a two count. Sane and Asuka whisper and Sane goes after Bayley. Sane kicks Bayley and takes her down with a headscissors. Sane goes for an elbow and Bayley rolls her up. Sane kicks out and hits a spinning elbow and chops Bayley in the corner. Sane comes off the top rope and hits a flying punch on Bayley. Sane covers Bayley who kicks out at two. Bayley suplexes Sane and Valkyria is tagged in. Sane is double teamed and Valkyria covers Sane for two. Valkyria tries for another pin and Sane kicks out. Asuka is tagged in and Valkyria is double teamed. Valkyria splashes onto both Sane and Asuka and misses a baseball slide to the outside. Asuka suplexes Valkyria outside the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Sane pounds away on Valkyria and tags in Asuka. Valkyria is double teamed and Asuka covers for a near fall. Valkyria counters a suplex and punches Asuka. Asuka stops Valkyria from tagging out and Valkyria gets Asuka down. Valkyria is stopped from tagging again and Sane tagged in. Valkyria is double teamed again and covered but Valkyria kicks out at two. Sane and Valkyria punch eachother in the middle of the ring and Valkyria hits a gutwrench powerbomb laying out both women. Bayley and Asuka are tagged in and Bayley takes down Asuka and punches her out. Asuka gets caught up in the ropes and kneed. Bayley hits a top rope elbow and covers Asuka who kicks out at two. Sane is tagged in and Bayley chases down Asuka outside the ring. Sane clocks her off the apron and sends her back in the ring. Sane comes off the top rope and misses. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly and covers Sane for a near fall. Bayley armdrags Sane and hits a bucklebomb.. Valkyria is tagged in and she hits a middle rope leg drop and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Sane is placed on the top rope and Valkyria joins her up at the top. Asuka distracts Valkyria allowing Sane to hit a top rope double stomp and she covers Valkyria and Bayley breaks the pin. Sane kicks Valkyria and comes off the ropes and Valkyria catches Sane and tags Bayley. Sane is double teamed and covered and Asuka breaks the pin. Sane rolls up Bayley who kicks out. Valkyria is tagged in and Asuka takes out Valkyria. Sane gets Valkyria back in the ring after Asuka knocked her down and Sane now tags in Asuka. Valkyria is about to get double teamed but Bayley takes Sane off the apron. Valkyria runs into Bayley and tries to jump on Asuka but Asuka catches her and submits her to the Asuka Lock.

Winners by Submission: Kabuki Warriors

After the match, Asuka and Sane go to attack Valkyria. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair run down to make the save. Sane and Asuka run out of the ring before they can all throw down.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh hang out backstage. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez come in and tell them Rodriguez has a title match next week. Dominik Mysterio comes in and complains about Rey Mysterio and asks why they weren't there for backup. Balor says Mysterio didn't include them in his celebration so he was on his own and Balor says they have the tag team titles to get back. Perez tells Mysterio to go out with them tonight and to be the bigger person.

Match 4 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee(c) -vs- The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

Balor and McDonagh attack Styles and Lee right off the bell. Styles is knocked out of the ring and Lee is double teamed and covered for a near fall. McDonagh knocks Styles off the apron again and then tags in Balor. Balor jumps on Lee and McDonagh is tagged in who sentons on Lee and covers him for a two count. Balor is tagged in again and he tries to take off Lee's mask. Lee cross body's onto Balor and looks to tag but Styles is still knocked out. Lee takes out McDonagh and Balor then takes out Lee and covers him for a two count. Balor chops Lee and then kicks him. Lee is locked in a headlock in the middle of the ring and starts powering out of the hold. Lee hits a sitout powerbomb laying out both men. Styles is tagged in and he beats Balor down. McDonagh runs in and is flapjacked. Styles slams Balor onto his knee sending Balor out of the ring and Styles suicide dives onto them and we cut to a commercial.

Back to RAW, Dominik Mysterio is down at ringside now. Balor goes for The Coup De Grace and misses. Lee covers Balor for a two count and Balor takes down Lee with a neck breaker. Styles and McDonagh are tagged in. Mysterio distracts the ref while Styles tries to pin McDonagh. Balor hits a Coup De Grace on McDonagh accidentally and hits a phenomenal forearm on McDonagh and Balor breaks the pin. Balor tells Mysterio to set something in action. Mysterio goes to hit Styles with his belt and Sheamus runs down and takes out Mysterio. Styles is hit and covered but Lee breaks the pin. All hell breaks loose and all six men are beating each other up. In the ring, Styles takes out McDonagh with The Styles Clash and gets the win.

Winners and STILL World Tag Team Champions: Dragon Lee & AJ Styles

Stephanie Vaquer is leaving the arena, Nikki Bella apologizes to Vaquer for being a loser and how she thought she could hang with the current roster but she's always losing. Vaquer says Bella has paved the way for women in the WWE. Bella says she'll be there to cheer on Vaquer in her match with Perez.

Paul Heyman talks to Jey Uso backstage and tries to get in his head.

Backstage Adam Pearce announces the first two rounds of the The Last Time is Now tournament. Rusev -vs- Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura -vs- Sheamus will be the first two rounds.

Match 5: The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) w/Paul Heyman -vs- CM Punk & Jey Uso

Reed and Uso start off and they lock up. Reed gets Uso in the corner and punches him. Uso is sent to the other and he jumps over Reed and strikes him. Punk is tagged in and Reed is double teamed. Reed knocks Punk down and tags Breakker. Breakker kicks Punk and strikes him. Breakker tosses Punk across the ring. Uso is tagged in and Breakker is double teamed and then sent out of the ring. Reed runs in and Punk/Uso take out Reed and send him out of the ring too. Uso suicide dives out onto the Brons and we cut to commercial.

Back to the main event, Punk is mounted by Breakker and Breakker punches him out with a flurry of strikes. Punk is thrown across the ring and Reed is tagged in. Punk is double teamed and Reed covers Punk who kicks out at two. Reed shoulder checks Punk who gets taken down and Breakker is tagged in. Punk is double teamed some more and Breakker shoulder checks Punk in the corner. Breakker kicks Punk twice in the corner with a running knee and misses the third one and falls over the ropes and crashes outside the ring. Reed is tagged in and he stops Punk from tagging and then knocks Uso off the apron. Breakker is tagged in and Punk is double teamed and covered - Uso breaks the pin. Breakker knees Punk and gorilla presses Punk. Punk counters and slams down Breakker. Uso and Reed are tagged in - Uso connects with several punches and uppercuts Reed. Uso gets Reed against the turnbuckle in the ring and hits a running hip attack on Reed. Uso climbs the ropes and Reed catches him. Uso counters a Jagged Edge and spears Reed and covers him. Breakker breaks the pin and CM Punk comes off the top rope and takes out Breakker and they battle outside the ring. Uso gets Reed outside the ring and suicide dives onto Reed. Punk comes to Reed and kicks and Reed starts punching out Punk. All four men battle outside the ring and are counted out.

Double Countout

After the match all four men continue to fight. Breakker is sent into the steel steps and Uso then goes to help Punk with Reed. Punk clears the announce desk and Uso trashes the Prime stand. Reed is placed on the announce desk and Breakker runs at Uso and spears him. Reed crashes into Punk and he goes into the barricades. Back in the ring, Uso is alone with Breakker and Reed. Breakker runs the ropes and spears Uso. Reed then climbs the ropes and hits a Tsunami on Uso. Punk runs into the ring with a chair - Breakker and Reed run out of the ring and grab their own chairs. Back in the ring, Punk faces Breakker and Reed with chairs. Logan Paul runs out and backs up Punk with his brass knuckles. Paul punches Punk and knocks him out and Paul Heyman gets in the ring and stops Reed and Breakker from attacking Paul. Paul looks at Heyman and gives Heyman his brass knuckles and we get the end credits as Paul Heyman and Logan Paul smile at each other.