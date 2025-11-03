×
Triple H Discusses Donald Trump’s WWE Success And Charisma

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 03, 2025
Triple H has never been one to avoid WWE’s history, even when it involves a polarizing name like Donald Trump.

During an appearance on the All-In podcast, the WWE Chief Content Officer reflected on Trump’s role in WWE and why he resonated with wrestling fans long before entering politics.

Triple H drew a comparison between Trump and The Rock, noting that both men share the same magnetic quality that makes people pay attention. He described Trump’s fit within the WWE universe as natural, crediting his willingness to embrace the spectacle.

“Donald Trump was very good in our world of WWE because he was okay to be himself. He was okay to sort of get egg on his face and be embarrassed sometimes. He was okay to put it all out there and just be him,” said Triple H.

Then came a line that quickly caught attention.

“But he’s charismatic. He’s larger than life. He’s not afraid to say what’s in front of him , right or wrong.”

Triple H added that The Rock carries that same kind of universal appeal, saying that this charisma “is what drives the planet.”

He did not take a political stance, but his remarks offered an unfiltered look at how WWE’s theatrical world helped shape the public personas of both Trump and The Rock , two figures who crossed over from wrestling into the global spotlight.

