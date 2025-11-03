Triple H Unveils Survivor Series: WarGames Poster Featuring The Vision

With Saturday Night’s Main Event in the books, WWE is now turning its full attention to Survivor Series: WarGames.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque unveiled the official poster for the November 29 premium live event earlier today on social media. The artwork spotlights The Vision, hinting at their role in the men’s WarGames match, which is expected to feature Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in action.
Levesque captioned the post with, “A show so big and a match so brutal, it could only be held in a stadium. You don’t rise to the moment…you survive it.”
While the official lineups for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches have yet to be confirmed, internal plans reportedly still include Breakker and Reed leading a heel team opposite a babyface group featuring CM Punk and Roman Reigns. This comes even after Seth Rollins’ injury, which removed him from The Vision’s current plans.
Survivor Series has embraced the WarGames concept each year since Levesque assumed creative control, bringing the classic Dusty Rhodes creation to the WWE main roster after first using it in NXT back in 2017.
This year’s event will be held at Petco Park in San Diego, home of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres. Taking place on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, Survivor Series: WarGames will stream live via the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.
