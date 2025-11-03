×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 03, 2025
JBL Levels Velveteen Dream With Clothesline From Hell At MCW Event

A WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance at Maryland Championship Wrestling’s Autumn Armageddon tour stop in Dundalk, Maryland, and left a lasting impression by taking out a former WWE talent.

During the show, former WWE star Patrick Clark, better known to fans as Velveteen Dream, went one-on-one with Javari Wolf. Clark picked up the victory, but his celebration was short-lived. WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield made his way to the ring and dropped Clark with his signature Clothesline from Hell. JBL also laid out an associate who was at ringside with Clark, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The moment carried extra significance as it marked a homecoming for Clark, who trained at the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center and made his professional debut for the promotion in October 2014. He enjoyed early success in MCW, capturing the Tag Team Championship alongside Lio Rush in 2015.

Clark rose to fame after competing on WWE Tough Enough in 2015, where he earned a developmental deal despite not winning the competition. He later joined NXT and introduced the flamboyant, Prince-inspired Velveteen Dream persona in 2017, eventually becoming an NXT North American Champion.

However, his career was derailed in 2020 when he faced allegations of inappropriate conduct online, which he denied. WWE investigated but reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing. Clark was released from the company in 2021 and later faced legal issues in 2022 before charges were dropped.

In early 2024, Clark issued a public apology to his family and key figures in WWE, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. He officially returned to wrestling that February and made his MCW comeback in September, culminating in his latest appearance opposite JBL’s shocking intervention.

