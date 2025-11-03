Lilian Garcia Announces Engagement After Four Years Single

Lilian Garcia has shared some joyful personal news with her fans, announcing that she is officially engaged. The longtime WWE ring announcer revealed the happy development on Instagram on November 3, 2025, marking a new chapter in her life after nearly four years of being single. Garcia explained that she waited to share her relationship publicly until she was confident it was something truly meaningful.

Speaking with her trademark warmth, Garcia expressed her excitement about the engagement. “As you guys know, I was single for almost four years. And I let you guys know earlier this year that I was dating someone… and it’s gone to another level. I’m engaged. I’m engaged. What?! Yes, I’m engaged. Super happy about it.”

Reflecting on her time alone, Garcia said those years were essential for her own growth and healing. “It gave me time to really heal a lot of past wounds. It gave me time to really know what I wanted in a relationship. So now in this new relationship, I’m just so extremely happy about it.”

While she has yet to reveal the name of her fiancé, Garcia did hint that he has a background in wrestling. “He actually was a wrestler. What?! Okay… we’ll get to that.” She added that both she and her partner wanted to take their time and ensure they were ready before making their relationship public. A wedding date has not yet been set.

Garcia also shared an encouraging message for fans still searching for love. “It’s been awesome and I’m very excited to share this. If you’re single, don’t give up. Work on yourself so you can actually love yourself first.”

In addition to her engagement, Garcia has signed a new two-year deal with WWE. The contract, finalized in late October 2025, will see her continue to serve as a special event announcer after stepping back from full-time SmackDown duties in March. Fans most recently heard her iconic voice during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast on November 1, 2025.