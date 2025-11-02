Jimmy Uso Reveals Fans Keep Mistaking Him For Jey In Public

Jimmy Uso has opened up about life in the shadow of his twin brother, revealing that people in public often mistake him for Jey Uso.

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat, Jimmy discussed the unique dynamic between them, especially following Jey’s rise to the top of WWE. Over the past few years, Jey has broken into the men’s main event scene, culminating in his World Heavyweight Championship victory at WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy admitted that while he’s incredibly proud of his brother’s success, it can also be a mixed experience for him personally.

“Every day it runs through me, uce,” Jimmy said when asked about wanting to show fans his own potential. “Every day when he (Jey Uso) comes out, every show I’m at, every crowd reaction, every pop and it’s all around the world. There was a time we was on the same show. I came out first. We had two different matches. It was weird. I had a match early on in the show but I remember I came out, my music, you know, it is what it is. I’m not saying I don’t like my , I love what I’m doing. But, every time I see brother come out, there is another level. There is a certain superstardom that he’s reached. I go around the world, it used to be, ‘Yo, what’s up, uce? Aye, you The Usos.’ I told Jey this, ‘Now, I go around the world now, people call me you.’ I’m grateful for it bro. I loved it. It’s bittersweet too… It’s a dog in there that’s just still leashed up. I haven’t got a chance to get him off the leash yet, but I’m feeling like that leash is damn near hanging on by one chain link. It’s damn near about to crack. I go around the world, they be like, ‘What up Jey?’ I’ll just throw it back at ‘em.”

The Uso brothers have had a turbulent relationship on WWE television, often finding themselves on opposite sides in recent months. Their rivalry deepened further when Jey headlined Saturday Night’s Main Event against CM Punk for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with Punk walking away as the new champion.