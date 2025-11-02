Massive WWE Raw Lineup Set Following CM Punk’s Championship Win

CM Punk is once again standing atop WWE, and the new World Heavyweight Champion is already set to make his presence felt on Monday Night Raw.

Following his victory over Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event to claim the vacant championship, Punk will appear live on the November 3rd edition of Raw. The triumph marked the culmination of his long road back to the top, and anticipation is high for what the outspoken star will say in his first appearance as champion.

However, Punk’s return to Raw is not the only major talking point. The red brand will also feature several high-profile matches. Raw general manager Adam Pearce has announced that Penta will face El Grande Americano in a singles contest, while the women’s division will see Bayley and Lyra Valkyria join forces against The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The tag team titles will also be on the line as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend against The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. Additionally, Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer will team up to take on Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Full lineup for WWE Raw on November 3, 2025:

WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh

Tag Match: Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

CM Punk’s first appearance as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Singles Match: Penta vs. El Grande Americano

Tag Match: Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)