Drew McIntyre Wants WWE WrestleMania To Take Place In Scotland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 02, 2025
Drew McIntyre has shared his dream destination for a future WrestleMania, and it is one that is very close to his heart. With WrestleMania 42 already confirmed for Las Vegas and WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia, the Scottish Warrior has made it clear he wants the grandest stage of them all to come to Scotland.

Speaking to SportBible ahead of his WWE Championship clash, McIntyre reflected on the long-standing ambition to bring WWE’s biggest spectacle to his home country. “It’s something I’ve been wanting to do [return home with the title], I think I started talking about it in 2019, going into the Royal Rumble in 2020 when I won, that I’m going to win the Rumble, win the title, get an open top bus, parade it around the UK as the only ever British champion.”

Although McIntyre came up short against Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, he remains determined to achieve that vision.

“I have the chance to get this title, pull off the big one on Saturday. I’ve got to overcome Cody’s politics and influence to make sure I win the big one. Then I’ll bring the title home, then we have ourselves a parade and take it to WrestleMania. We’ve got places we can have WrestleMania. We can have it at Murrayfield, and everyone would travel, not just from in the UK.

Then we get to check out the lovely scenery. I’d love to actually see some of the scenery. I cannot wait to do media on top of Edinburgh Castle or something. Head to some of the football games, a few Rangers games, we’ll finally be back on form after a disastrous start to the season. I’ll be right there, for one WrestleMania.”

McIntyre last competed in his homeland during Clash At The Castle 2024, where he was defeated by Damian Priest. While a WrestleMania in Scotland remains an ambitious goal, his immediate focus is on redemption after falling short against Rhodes. WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, takes place on November 29, followed by the Road to the Royal Rumble tour, which will include a stop in Glasgow this January.

