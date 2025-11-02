Brooks Jensen Vows To End John Cena’s Career Over Long-Standing Family Grudge

A 24-year-old NXT prospect has set his sights on John Cena, declaring that he wants to end the legend’s career out of revenge rather than respect.

During the November 1st episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE announced the upcoming ‘Last Time Is Now’ tournament, which will determine Cena’s final opponent before he officially retires. Shortly after the news broke, Brooks Jensen publicly announced that he intends to enter the tournament , but his reasoning runs far deeper than simple ambition.

Taking to social media, Jensen revealed that his motivation stems from a two-decade-old grudge, writing, “It’s been 22 years since John Cena screwed my fathers career over… maybe my time is now.”

Jensen’s father, former WWE star Bull Buchanan, once served as Cena’s sidekick under the name “B²” during the early days of Cena’s Doctor of Thuganomics run in 2003. However, the partnership was short-lived when Cena abruptly turned on Buchanan. Cena’s star would soon rise to the top of WWE, while Buchanan’s career faded shortly after being sent back to OVW before his eventual release.

Driven by what he sees as unfinished business, Jensen has been posting cryptic messages referencing his father’s time alongside Cena, hinting that his goal is to avenge the past and make his own mark in WWE history.

The ‘Last Time Is Now’ tournament kicks off on November 10th and will feature 16 competitors from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and even a few outside participants. The winner will face Cena in his final match on the December 13th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gunther is rumored to be the favorite to win the tournament and potentially stand across the ring from Cena in his farewell bou

