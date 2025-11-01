Dominik Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Title At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

A pre-match video package set the tone for the WWE Intercontinental Championship triple threat match, showcasing Dominik Mysterio’s dominant title reign and the rising threats of Penta and Rusev.

As the show returned live, the crowd came alive as Penta made his entrance, greeted by thunderous cheers and flashing lights. “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev followed, marching to the ring with a focused intensity. Finally, Dominik Mysterio emerged, proudly carrying the Intercontinental Championship and soaking in the chorus of boos from the Salt Lake City audience. Commentary noted that Mysterio has recorded more championship match victories in 2025 than any other WWE Superstar.

Once the bell rang, the action erupted immediately. Rusev charged at Mysterio, but Penta intercepted him with a barrage of kicks. The challengers briefly joined forces to attack the champion before turning on each other. Penta unleashed rapid-fire chops before Rusev dropped him with a powerful dropkick and went for a pin that Mysterio quickly broke up.

Rusev’s dominance continued as he tossed Mysterio across the ring with a gut-wrench suplex and followed with a fallaway slam that sent the champion tumbling outside. The crowd roared when Rusev ripped Mysterio’s shirt and threw it into the stands. Penta seized his moment, diving from the top rope with a somersault senton onto Rusev, but Mysterio rebounded with a superkick and a perfectly timed suicide dive.

Back inside, Penta regained momentum, striking Mysterio with a handstand slingshot basement dropkick. Rusev dragged Penta out of the ring and flattened him with a massive clothesline. Seizing control, Rusev locked Penta in The Accolade in the center of the ring while Mysterio remained down at ringside.

Suddenly, the bell rang even though Penta never submitted. Rusev released the hold and began celebrating, only for the camera to reveal that Mysterio had slyly rung the bell himself to cause confusion. Furious, Rusev went after the champion, but Mysterio dodged and sent him crashing into the barricade.

When Mysterio rolled back into the ring, Penta was waiting with the ring bell hammer in hand. He swung, but Mysterio ducked, and the shot struck Rusev instead. Taking advantage, Mysterio rammed Penta into the ring post, climbed to the top rope, and delivered a frog splash to Rusev for the pinfall victory.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio continues to reign as Intercontinental Champion.#SNME pic.twitter.com/hJRuPj7oPE , Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 2, 2025





