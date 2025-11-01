Nathan Frazer Reflects On WWE SmackDown Match Against Ilja Dragunov

During the October 31st 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov put his United States Championship on the line in an open challenge and successfully defended the title against Nathan Frazer.
Following the match, Frazer took to Twitter/X to reflect on the bout and how much it meant to him after their previous encounter two years ago.
He wrote:
“Me and Ilja Dragunov had a match back on NXT in 2023… it left a really bitter taste in my mouth. Bell to bell, it barely lasted 5 minutes.
Last night, I got that rematch I’d been dying to have for the past two years. We went to war for the United States Championship on SmackDown. I didn’t get the win, but it really felt like vindication for that night.”
