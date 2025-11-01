Ava Fires Back After Harsh Criticism From Bryan Alvarez

Ava, the current NXT General Manager, has found herself at the center of heated debate following recent comments made by wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez. Rather than stay silent, Ava fired back in her own way, reminding everyone she is not one to let criticism slide.

The backlash began after the unpredictable October 28th episode of WWE NXT, when the on-screen chaos between Trick Williams and Ricky Saints left the show in turmoil. Alvarez, speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, blasted Ava’s role in the storyline for what he viewed as a lack of authority, taking issue with her decision to grant Trick a title rematch instead of punishing him. He made his feelings clear in a profanity-laced rant that quickly spread online.

“I’m sick of the storyline that Ava is f***** incompetent. Like, she allowed the show in storyline to be ruined by these f****** guys. She didn’t do anything about it. Didn’t fine them, suspend them , nothing. She just let them f****** ruin the f****** show, and then at the end she just goes, ‘We gotta solve this problem. Trick, you’re gonna get a rematch for the title , Last Man Standing in two weeks,’ or whatever f****** show. I’m like, are you f****** kidding me? They ruined your goddamn show, and your ruling is that this guy gets a championship match? You’re rewarding this f****** guy. I was like, this show sucks!”*

Not stopping there, Alvarez took aim at Ava’s overall character, labeling her “the worst in wrestling” and suggesting her position is rooted in nepotism.

“The funny thing is… I’ll give Ava one thing. She is the most consistent character in all of wrestling, bar none. Consistently f****** terrible. And her gimmick is a lazy, Gen Z, out-there nepo hire who doesn’t ever wanna f******* work! Everybody else has to do all the work, and she’s gonna take credit for it.”*

Ava wasted little time in issuing a response. Taking to social media, she coolly dismissed the remarks with a sharp, sarcastic comment that immediately went viral among fans:

“man… i remember my first day on earth too”

The post struck a chord online, with supporters praising her quick wit and confidence. Her measured yet cutting reply seemed to turn Alvarez’s own criticism back on him, proving she is more than capable of defending herself when targeted. Whether viewers agree with Alvarez’s frustration or stand behind Ava’s character direction, one thing is certain, she is not letting anyone define her narrative for her.