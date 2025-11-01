×
Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 01, 2025
WWE returns to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah tonight, November 1st, for its Saturday Night’s Main Event special, featuring CM Punk taking on Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

A new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that WWE’s long-term plan has been to crown Bron Breakker as the next World Heavyweight Champion at one of its biggest shows, possibly the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. However, Seth Rollins’ recent injury has forced creative changes, and it now appears WWE might move forward with CM Punk as champion much sooner, potentially tonight.

Meltzer noted that Punk could hold the title until a major Premium Live Event, where the company would transition to Breakker as the next face of the brand. He also pointed to Punk’s inclusion in the WrestleMania 42 promotional video as a possible clue that a title win is on the horizon.

Punk previously captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 after defeating GUNTHER, only to lose it moments later when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Determined to climb back to the top, Punk later earned another title opportunity by defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match on WWE RAW.

Originally, Punk was set to challenge Rollins once again at Saturday Night’s Main Event. But following Rollins’ injury and subsequent decision to relinquish the championship, a Battle Royal was held on RAW to decide Punk’s new opponent. Jey Uso outlasted the field, earning tonight’s shot at the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

